The Denver Broncos are gearing up to face the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. Despite an inconsistent regular season, the Broncos secured their place in the playoffs. Riding high on the momentum of a commanding Week 18 victory, Denver heads into the postseason with aspirations of a deep playoff run. To topple the Bills, the Broncos must be bold, seize pivotal moments, and outwit one of the AFC's elite teams. Here are four bold predictions for how Denver might pull off the upset.

Challenging the Odds

The seventh-seeded Broncos, making their first playoff appearance since their Super Bowl 50 victory, face the second-seeded Buffalo Bills this Sunday. Buffalo, a perennial playoff contender with six straight postseason berths, has struggled to advance past the Divisional ound since losing to the Chiefs in the 2020 AFC Championship Game.

Denver clinched their playoff spot with a commanding 38-0 win over the Chiefs’ backups in Week 18. That capped a strong 5-2 finish in their final seven games, during which they consistently scored at least 24 points. However, this will be rookie quarterback Bo Nix’s first playoff game and head coach Sean Payton’s postseason debut with Denver. On the other side, the Bills, led by MVP frontrunner Josh Allen and his 40 total touchdowns, closed the season with a 13-4 record. Not surprisingly, they were dominant at home.They won six of their eight home games by six or more points. Although the Broncos enter as significant underdogs, their moments of brilliance this season indicate they can be competitive in Buffalo.

Here are our bold predictions for the Denver Broncos as they face the Buffalo Bills in a Wild Card contest game of the 2024 NFL season.

Rookie Sensation

In his debut NFL season, rookie QB Bo Nix has exceeded all expectations. Across 17 games, Nix completed 376 of 567 passes, achieving a completion rate of 66.3 percent for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns. That's also alongside 12 interceptions and a solid 93.3 passer rating. Adding to his versatility, he rushed 92 times for 430 yards and scored four rushing touchdowns. His standout moment came in last Sunday's rout of the Chiefs. That's where he completed a remarkable 26 of 29 passes (89.7 percent) for 321 yards and four touchdowns.

Sure, the Chiefs rested several key defensive players. Still, Nix’s performance was nothing short of dominant. He opened the game by completing his first 17 passes, continuing deep into the second quarter. His effort included explosive plays of 47, 32, and 32 yards, as well as three first-half touchdowns. Nix’s rookie campaign has been marked by consistency and growth, with at least three touchdown passes in three of his final four games. Now, he’ll aim to carry this momentum into Denver’s challenging Wild Card matchup in Buffalo.

Sutton’s Renaissance

Veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton has reestablished himself as a premier target in Denver’s passing game. Over 17 games, Sutton hauled in 81 receptions for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns. He also contributed 179 yards after the catch and converted 57 first downs. His knack for big plays was evident with 17 receptions of 20 or more yards.

Sutton’s latest performance against the Chiefs was a masterclass in efficiency. He made a statement early with a 47-yard reception that set up his 10-yard touchdown catch just two plays later. This marked Sutton’s first 1,000-yard season since 2019, reaffirming his status as a critical component of Denver’s offense. As the Broncos gear up to face the Bills, Sutton’s reliability and playmaking ability will be instrumental in their quest for an upset.

Defensive Star on the Rise

Linebacker Nik Bonitto has been a breakout star for Denver this season. He has tallied 13.5 sacks in 17 games and has become the Broncos’ first double-digit sack leader since Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. His ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks has placed him in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation. Facing Buffalo’s high-powered offense led by MVP frontrunner Josh Allen, Bonitto’s pressure will be crucial. Expect him to continue his stellar campaign with at least one sack. That should further solidify his role as a cornerstone of the defense.

The Challenge Ahead

The Broncos face a daunting challenge in Buffalo, where the Bills remain undefeated this season. Led by Allen’s 3,731 passing yards, 531 rushing yards, and 40 total touchdowns, the Bills’ dynamic offense is complemented by James Cook’s 981 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Denver’s defense will need to deliver a near-flawless effort to keep the game within reach. Although Denver’s offense has shown flashes of brilliance, consistency remains a concern. A disciplined approach and standout performances from key players will be critical if the Broncos hope to pull off an upset and extend their playoff run.

Looking Ahead

The Denver Broncos enter the Wild Card round with much to prove and even more to gain. Despite being labeled as underdogs, they possess the pieces to compete with any team, including the formidable Buffalo Bills. Bo Nix’s poise under pressure, Courtland Sutton’s playmaking ability, and Nik Bonitto’s defensive dominance provide a foundation for optimism. While the challenge is immense, Denver’s mix of young talent and seasoned leadership could make this a game to remember. Regardless of the outcome, this season has been a testament to the Broncos’ growth and resilience, setting the stage for a bright future in the Mile High City.