A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Draymond Green managed just 24 minutes of action in Friday’s season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Golden State Warriors star suffered a calf injury during the game, and ultimately, the team decided not to allow him to return to the game.

Green has now broken his silence about the injury, and according to the former Defensive Player of the Year, he actually wanted to play through pain to try and help his team make one final push late in the game:

“I would’ve gone back in the game,” Green said, via Tom Dierberger of NBC Sports. “Bob stopped me.

“He said, ‘We’re down 22 points with six minutes to go. You go back out there and you tear your calf and do rehab the rest of the summer trying to chase a 22-point lead. It’s not smart, and we’re not doing it.’

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I could’ve went back in the game, and I think that’s a good sign.”

The Warriors determined that there was no point in bringing Green back. The game was already beyond them at that point, and it just didn’t make sense to risk the 33-year-old vet potentially suffering a more severe injury.

Much like the rest of the Warriors stars, Draymond Green also had no other choice but to watch the rest of the game from the bench. They put up a good fight in Game 6, but in the end, they just couldn’t handle the firepower of LeBron James and the Lakers. It’s back to the drawing board for the Warriors.