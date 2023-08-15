The Golden State Warriors are entering the 2023-24 NBA season with high expectations as a result of what happened this past season. Unable to defend their championship, losing in the Western Conference Semifinals to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors are looking to prove that they still have what it takes to win a title.

The quest for their fifth championship since 2015 will begin on October 24 against the Phoenix Suns and they already have a battle scheduled for Christmas Day against the Denver Nuggets.

With the league set to reveal the full 82-game schedule for all 30 teams on Thursday, the schedule for the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament was released on Tuesday and the Warriors are scheduled to play two nationally televised tournament games. Below is a look at Golden State's full four-game tournament schedule:

Friday, November 3: Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder – 8:00 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, November 14: Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors – 10:00 p.m. ET.

Friday, November 24: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors – 10:00 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, November 28: Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings – 10:00 p.m. ET.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Of these four games listed above, only the final two games against the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings will be nationally televised games.

Starting with their game against the Spurs on Friday, Nov. 24, the Warriors will be playing host to Victor Wembanyama, the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama and the Spurs will be playing three of their four tournament games on national television, as the NBA world is wanting to see the French phenom, who may just be the best player to enter the league since LeBron James in 2003, face off against the best of the best. This game will be aired on ESPN.

After the Warriors play Wembanyama and the Spurs, they will begin preparations for a rematch of their first-round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings, another nationally televised game on Nov. 28 that will air on TNT. The Kings took the Warriors to seven games this past postseason and it was Stephen Curry's 50-point performance that elevated Golden State to a victory.

The Warriors' full schedule for the 2023-24 NBA season will be released on Thursday, August 17 at 3:00 p.m. ET. on ESPN.