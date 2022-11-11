Published November 11, 2022

According to Andre Iguodala, the one thing he’s most proud of in his career is that he has a “good relationship” with every single teammate he’s ever had. The Golden State Warriors veteran dropped this revelation on CJ McCollum’s podcast, and naturally, the New Orleans Pelicans guard had to double-check with Iggy if the same was the case with Ja Morant and his former Memphis Grizzlies teammates.

For those that require context, Iguodala went on a bit of strike a few years back after the Warriors traded him to the Grizzlies. The former All-Star made it abundantly clear that he did not want to play for Memphis as he forced his way out of the team. This did not sit well with Morant and Co., who kept a bit of a grudge against Iguodala after his forgettable spell with the Grizzlies.

At this point, however, there’s nothing but love between Iguodala and the Grizzlies — at least according to the Warriors vet (h/t NBA on ESPN on Twitter):

“Yeah, they’re my guys, too,” Iguodala said. “… I’ve become a huge fan of all those guys. Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of my favorite players. … I talked to Ja. I played with Allen Iverson, so I’ve seen that talent, that cultural respect, the influence on the culture that he’s had. I reached out to him. He’s responded. He’s a good kid. He’s always shown me love, too. … Dillon Brooks even. I’ve talked about his irrational confidence, but that’s what makes him great. And then they got Bane, who shoots the lights out. I even had a conversation with him in a game.”

Andre Iguodala clearly had nothing but good things to say about Morant and the rest of the Grizzlies, and it seems that he’s already settled his beef with his former teammates. There are always two sides to every story, though, so it will be interesting to see what Ja and Co. have to say about this.