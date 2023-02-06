The Brooklyn Nets’ decision to send Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks just days after the point guard made his desire to be traded known has everyone buzzing. Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors has his own take on the Irving saga with the Nets that cemented the failure of the Big Three experiment of Brooklyn with Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant — the only remnant left in Brooklyn of that superstar trio era.

“Infiltrated.” That was the entire composition of Iguodala’s comment about a Twitter post that asked description of the KD-Irving Nets era.

Kyrie Irving’s time with the Nets started in 2019 when he elected to decline his option with the Boston Celtics before taking his talents to Brooklyn on a four-year $136.5 million deal.

The Nets reached the NBA Playoffs in each of Kyrie Irving’s seasons with the team but Brooklyn failed to progress past the second round. In other words, the Nets were not able to achieve the goal many thought they would when they assembled together that trio of Irving-Durant-Harden. It is now mostly in the hands of Durant to carry the Nets in their pursuit for an NBA title in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Before getting traded to the Mavs, Kyrie Irving averaged 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists across 40 games played for the Nets in his final season in Brooklyn. His stint with the Nets could be remembered more for his off-the-court controversies such as his stance against the COVID-19 vaccine and controversial belief in conspiracy theories than his on-court success.