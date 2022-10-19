Andre Iguodala’s NSFW reaction to Draymond Green, LeBron James’ mid-game interaction

Draymond Green had something to tell LeBron James during the middle of the Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors Opening Night game. LeBron jogged over to Draymond while the ball was on the other side of the court. Green told James something which drew a laugh from LeBron. It also drew a reaction from Andre Iguodala and the Warriors bench, per The Realest Realist on Twitter.

Nah, this is crazy. pic.twitter.com/ECM9DxrtT5 — The Realest Realist (@TRRealist23) October 19, 2022

Andre Iguodala can be seen making a questionable gesture with his hands following the LeBron-Draymond interaction.

The Warriors ultimately defeated the Lakers 123-109. Golden State appeared to clearly be the better team as Los Angeles labored throughout the game. The loss certainly cannot be blamed on LeBron James.

LeBron scored 31 points to go along with 14 rebounds and 8 assists. His near-triple double was not enough for the Lakers to win, but it was impressive nonetheless.

Draymond Green scored just 4 points but added 5 assists and 5 rebounds. Green has the ability to impact a game without scoring productivity and he demonstrated that in the Warriors’ victory.

One of the main storylines surrounding the Warriors was the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation. People wondered how the two would fare on the court together. But they seemed to have put their drama in the past, as Poole and Green displayed no issue with one another. Warriors’ star Klay Thompson dropped a truth bomb on the situation.

“Dray had to get our trust back, and he was very willing to do so. Without Draymond, we’re not the Warriors and without J.P., we’re not the Warriors. J.P.’s our future. Dray’s a legend, going to have a statue outside one day.”

The Warriors are well on their way to another successful campaign.