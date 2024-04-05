The Golden State Warriors are the tenth-place team in the Western Conference, a position certainly not befitting of superstar Stephen Curry's masterful 2024 season thus far. Curry needs help, and forwards Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga are among the best options for giving it to him this season. Both are currently dealing with ambiguous injury statuses, however, that got an important update on Friday.
The news came amid a game preview that was released for the Warriors' clash with the Mavericks. Warriors forward Draymond Green shared his thoughts on practically eliminating upstart Jalen Green and the Rockets from playoff contention.
On Friday, the Warriors released an injury report that included the two big names, with an update that looms large for Friday night's clash at the American Airlines Center vs. the Mavs.
Kuminga, Wiggins Both Questionable
Kuminga and Wiggins were both listed as questionable for Friday's game, a key development considering the presence of All-World Mavericks forward Luka Doncic on the opposing sideline.
Wiggins and Kuminga may represent the Warriors' best chance of slowing down or even stopping the Slovenian superstar in Dallas, a proposition that will be much tougher without them in the lineup. Gary Payton II was also listed as questionable on the injury report for Friday as Steve Kerr's team prepares to face their nemesis from the NBA's Southwest Division.
Center Dario Saric is out for the game, listed with a right knee issue and lateral joint line pain. Kuminga is listed with bilateral knee and tendonitis issues while Wiggins is listed with a left ankle/soreness issue.
This season has been a strong one for Kuminga, who is averaging more than 16 points per game and nearly 53% shooting from the field.
Wiggins' Outlook for Rest of Season
Wiggins' outlook for the rest of the season is also in question. The former number one overall pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves star has played in 67 games for the Warriors, doing his best to provide athleticism and production alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, both of whom are presumed to be in the twilight of their careers.
Wiggins is averaging 13 points per game and shooting 45 percent from the field, although he has been outshined by his teammate Kuminga at several different points this year. At 29 years old and still in the prime of his career, Wiggins has what it takes to be the X-factor for the Warriors' aspirations of making a deep playoff run, but he must get healthy soon if he has any hopes of to playing up to his potential.
The 42-34 Warriors are scheduled to take on the 46-30 Mavericks at 8:30 pm ET.