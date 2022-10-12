‘Best face-of-the-franchise in history’: Stephen Curry draws GOAT-level praise from Bob Myers

Bob Myers is clearly a huge Stephen Curry fan. I mean, why wouldn’t he be? After all, Steph has made him look good as the Golden State Warriors general manager for all these years.

On Tuesday, Myers joined the broadcast for the Dubs’ preseason matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. When it was time to talk about Curry and what this man has done for the Warriors organization, Myers busted out some GOAT-level praise for the former back-to-back league MVP (via Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports):

“I stole this from somebody, but they said this: ‘best face-of-the-franchise in the history of sports, Steph Curry,'” Myers said. “Like who’s better?” “When it comes to the unselfishness, the pride, the credentials, staying in the same place for his entire career.”

Bob Myers suggests Steph is the “best face-of-the-franchise in the history of sports” pic.twitter.com/BLKGTg92Qw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 12, 2022

The commentators obliged Myers by trying to think of other individuals that could compare to Curry in terms of being the best face of any franchise in the history of sports. Names like Derek Jeter, Tim Duncan, and John Stockton came up. And so did that of the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan.

As biased as they may have seemed, they do have a point about Stephen Curry being the GOAT when it comes to being the face of the Warriors franchise. MJ did his thing for the Chicago Bulls, but it’s hard to argue that what Curry has done for the Warriors is at a whole different level.

Steph isn’t done yet, too. He’s now set to enter his 14th season in the NBA as he looks to bring home championship No. 5 back to the Bay Area.