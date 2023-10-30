When Chris Paul was traded to the Golden State Warriors this past summer, everyone began questioning what this team's starting rotation would look like. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson were not going to be leaving the starting rotation, so would Kevon Looney or Andrew Wiggins ultimately get moved to the bench?

Green dealing with an ankle injury to begin the year made Golden State's decision to start Paul easy, but with Draymond back in the starting rotation, Paul came off the bench for the first time in his now 19-year NBA career against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. The 12-time All-Star finished the game with eight points, seven rebounds, and five rebounds in 27 total minutes off the bench.

A career-first for the future Hall of Famer, Paul seemed very comfortable with his new role and only has his sights set on competing for a championship, perhaps the final task on his career “to-do list.”

Head coach Steve Kerr made it clear that this decision to bring CP3 off the bench was a mutual decision and that the team has been constantly talking about new ways to maximize their overall potential. Following the Warriors' recent victory over the Rockets on Sunday night, Kerr spoke to reporters about Paul's willingness to accept his new role, claiming that the veteran point guard has helped set the tone for the 2023-24 season.

“It's massive. It's massive the way Chris has embraced everything here in the first month since he's been with us,” Kerr stated, via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. “As you know, tonight was the first game of his entire career he didn't start. I talked to him this morning about it and he just nodded his head and said ‘Let's go get it.' Not even a big deal. It's similar to Andre [Igoudala] all those years ago…

“When a vet, an All-Star shows that kind of sacrifice, it sets the tone for the whole team.”

The Warriors have begun the 2023-24 season with a 2-1 record, the third straight year they have won at least two of their first three games. Unlike last season, Golden State seems to have a positive aura surrounding them right now and there are no questions about who holds what role. Everyone is focused on the larger goal at hand rather than their own individual achievements, and Paul appears to be another vocal leader for this team based on what Kerr said.

Through his first three games with the Warriors, Paul has been fantastic, averaging 10.7 points and 9.3 assists per game while turning the ball over just 1.7 times per game, the lowest of his career thus far.

As long as Chris Paul continues to be a steady contributor in or out of the starting rotation for this team, the Warriors will have a chance to once again prove that they are championship contenders in the Western Conference.