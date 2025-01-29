Every win is important for the Golden State Warriors right now, who are battling to stay in the play-in picture and rise into the top six in the Western Conference. Unfortunately for them, that task got even tougher on Tuesday night.

During Golden State's clash with the Utah Jazz, guard Dennis Schroder suffered a scary leg injury after landing awkwardly on a layup attempt. Schroder was helped to the locker room and was not putting any weight on his left leg, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Schroder has been crucial for the Warriors as another ball handler who can allow Stephen Curry to play away from the ball and also run the offense when Curry is on the bench. The Warriors will now have to figure out another option as another point guard if Schroder is unable to return. As it stands, the Warriors lead the Jazz 80-70 late in the third quarter.

All concerns quickly subsided for Warriors fans shortly after the injury. Schroder went to the locker room before returning to the bench with ice on his lower leg. He quickly checked back into the game, so all appears to be well for the newly-acquired guard.

Schroder has struggled with his shot since being traded to the Warriors from the Brooklyn Nets, shooting just 30% from 3-point range and under 37% overall. However, his ability to create shots for himself off the dribble is a critical skill for this Warriors team that doesn't have another natural shot creator outside of Curry. If Schroder can start to get going, he could be one of the most important players on this squad.

Warriors fans should have optimism that Schroder can get it going over the back half of the season. Prior to the trade, Schroder was averaging more than 18 points per game with the Nets and knocking down nearly 39% of his threes. He constantly buoyed Brooklyn on the offensive end of the floor and has the potential to do the same for the Warriors' second unit if he can break out of this slump. Thankfully for him, it doesn't look like that this injury will stop him from doing that.