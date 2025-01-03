Since Dennis Schroder was traded to the Golden State Warriors, they explained that they would adjust their offense for Schroder. However, it's been the opposite, thanks in part to Stephen Curry's dominance. Following Thursday's win against the Philadelphia 76ers, Schroder explained adjusting to that particular style.

“Hitting the post and then do split action, slipping out, and then the second guy come off screens,” Schroder said via Anthony Slater on X. “I want to shoot a lot of threes. This year I've been shooting a lot of threes, but in my career, I always tried to go to the basket. That's probably the biggest adjustment. Playing fast, getting it out the break, or after a rebound, pushing it for (Jonathan) Kuminga or Steph and running without the ball or running with the ball. Those two things, I think are the biggest things.”

Since joining the Warriors, Schroder is only averaging 9.9 points per game. Although guys like Kuminga and Curry are the top scorers, he's proven to be an effective scorer. After all, he averaged 18.4 points with the Brooklyn Nets before being traded. His scoring has diminished, mostly due to playing a new system.

Will Dennis Schroder's scoring struggles continue for the Warriors?

While the statistics are down, there's a clear reason. Schroder is only shooting 32.5% from the field and 26.3% from three. Plus, adjusting from being the No. 1 scorer to a tertiary scorer is an adjustment for any player. Schroder was shocked that the Warriors traded for him. Despite that, they are 3-5 since the trade but have shown potential. They're still a top defensive team, and still have Curry running the show.

Once he knows his role within the offense, Schroder's productivity will sky rocket. Again, he's a pro and knows how to play a winning role. However, the Golden State offense incorporates so much off-ball movement and three-point shooting. For someone who has the ball in his hands the majority of the time, that's an adjustment.

Despite the rough eight games, there's plenty of the season left. It's clear that Schroder has bought into the Warriors culture. Now, it's about finding his niche within the team. He can be a good shooter off the ball. He can also run the floor when Curry is taking a breather.

No matter what, Golden State has themselves an X-factor with Schroder in The Bay. Now, it's a matter of incorporating him into the offense more effectively. The Warriors take on a short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team on Saturday. Then, Schroder might get out of his recent scoring slump.