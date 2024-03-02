The Golden State Warriors recently won both games of a back-to-back schedule, the latter of which was against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Despite being far away from the West Coast, the Warriors' presence at the Scotiabank Area still brought out a famous name courtside. Watching the game up north in Toronto was none other than UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Going undefeated throughout his mixed martial arts career, Nurmagomedov is a well-known icon in the combat sports world, and it seems that Stephen Curry himself recognized the retired fighter. Following the Warriors' victory, Curry gave Nurmagomedov his game-worn jersey. (per ClutchPoints)
Steph Curry hooked up UFC Champion Khabib with a game-worn jersey following the Warriors' win in Toronto vs. the Raptors tonight 🔥
(via @TeamKhabib) pic.twitter.com/D6MzZaVxtE
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 2, 2024
The Eagle came to watch, and the Chef did not disappoint.
Curry splashed seven three-pointers en route to 25 points. The two-time MVP also finished his night with six rebounds and six assists.
The Warriors trailed throughout the first half, with the Raptors leading by as much as nine at one point. However, the second half was a different story. In the third quarter, Golden State outscored their opponents 32-19, giving themselves a sizeable cushion entering the fourth. They would take advantage of it, ending the night with a 120-105 victory.
Alongside Stephen Curry, forward Jonathan Kuminga put up 24 points and six rebounds. Moses Moody and Klay Thompson added 17 and 14 points, respectively.
It was a night to forget for the Raptors, who had to deal with Scottie Barnes exiting the game after injuring his hand during the first half. Soon after, it was announced that Barnes would be out indefinitely due to a fracture in his third metacarpal bone.
As for the Warriors, they'll be facing a tough test on Sunday as they visit the league-leading Boston Celtics in the TD Garden.