The Golden State Warriors were on the wrong side of the most notable 3-1 comeback in NBA annals. Just one round before LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history in the 2016 Finals, though, the Dubs came back from that same deep hole against Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder—setting the stage for arguably the most consequential championship series of all-time.

The Warriors, of course, can draw on much more recent experience with postseason comebacks entering Wednesday’s do-or-die matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. They only just fell behind 2-0 to the Sacramento Kings in the first round, taking four of the next five games to keep the defending champions’ dreams of repeating alive.

Golden State knows as well as any team in basketball how quickly pressure transfers back-and-forth under the playoff microscope. That’s why Draymond Green and the Dubs remain not just solely focused on the task at hand, but possess unwavering confidence leading up to Game 5 against Los Angeles.

“For us, the goal is to win one game. We’ve been here before. We’ve been here before and we know what it takes,” Green said on the most recent episode of his eponymous podcast. “Like I said, the goal is to win one game. You go and win one game, all the pressure flips. You go back to Crypto 3-2, essentially puts them in a must-win situation. No one wants to go on the road for a Game 7. Must-win situations are a little different than any other game. I think for us, the goal is always going to be, and the goal right now, is just to go win the next game.”

"The goal is to win one game, we've been here before and we know what it takes." Draymond Green on the Warriors' mindset heading into Game 5 vs. the Lakers. (via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/7rgmo7VjNt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 10, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Lakers have out-played the Warriors through the first four games of the second round. Los Angeles’ stunning Game 1 victory in San Francisco wasn’t as close as the final score suggested, while Darvin Ham’s team took a classic Game 4 without James or Anthony Davis putting their singular dominance on display.

But Golden State’s blowout win in Game 2 can nevertheless serve as a blueprint for the Warriors Wednesday night. James and Davis will no doubt be fatigued following Monday’s epic, and the most prominent members of Stephen Curry’s supporting cast—largely invisible in Game 4—always play better from the friendly confines of Chase Center.

Steph Curry’s two-way fingerprints, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole’s disappearing act and Moses Moody’s stellar defense highlight reactions from the Dubs' disappointing Game 4. (via @ArmstrongWinter)https://t.co/SNdQiFAoEi — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) May 9, 2023

Much more than the potential result of this series rests on what transpires in Game 5. Major changes could be in play for Golden State, from the top of the front office to the top of the roster, if Los Angeles advances to play for the Western Conference crown. As ever, though, the Dubs aren’t looking too far ahead.

We’ll find out soon if that approach extends the Warriors’ season for at least one more game.