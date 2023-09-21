The Golden State Warriors are rumored to be deciding on whether to add free agent Dwight Howard to the team, just days after cold water was thrown on the rumors. Holdover forward Draymond Green has called out a reporter after his update was shared to the social media world.

In a tweet released Wednesday night, Green spoke his peace about a report from Jason Dumas on X that Golden State's veterans have approved of Howard joining Coach Steve Kerr's Warriors roster.

One day, one day, everything won’t leak. One day. Good for you btw Jason. But one day, EVERYTHING won’t leak. I have a dream https://t.co/X3HJmGei0T — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 21, 2023

Fans in the comments section were in a playful and contrarian mood on Wednesday as the Warriors star Green was engaged on his surprising comments that had been viewed nearly one million times in a little over an hour. One fan referenced his preseason punch of teammate Jordan Poole last year that was leaked to the media quickly.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Someone definitely shouted worldstar tho pic.twitter.com/FjpErUXHWk — Melvin (@Weirdberto) September 21, 2023

One commenter appeared to be a Jordan Poole fan as he joined Green in lamenting the leak.

Two years in a row something big is leaked before the season😭 — PooleMuse (@PooleMuse) September 21, 2023

“Signing 10 team, year 18 vet Dwight is big?” another fan mused. “It’s been touted for weeks.”

Green stuffed the stat sheet with 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists on 52.7 percent shooting last season for the Warriors. Howard last played with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-2022 before playing in Taiwan last season.

The Warriors' pre-season depth chart lists Green as the starter at center, a surprise considering his height (6-foot-6) compared to other centers around the league, most of whom are 6-foot-10 or taller.

Six-foot-nine Kevon Looney could also start at the position, and Dario Saric is expected to log minutes as a 6-foot-10 backup center. Howard's former team the Los Angeles Lakers knocked the Warriors out of the playoffs last season. Howard averaged just over six points and nearly six rebounds in his 2021-2022 season with the team before heading to Taiwan last season.