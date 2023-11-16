Draymond Green of Golden State Warriors drew a surprising take by former NFL receiver Antonio Brown that few saw coming.

The Golden State Warriors lost a home matchup to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, but Draymond Green's MMA style choke attempt on Rudy Gobert has garnered most of the headlines ever since.

Former Celtics star Paul Pierce offered a show of support for Green following the game. Green's five-game suspension was handed down by the NBA while taking into consideration Green's checkered past in regards to flagrant fouls, technical fouls and suspensions.

On Wednesday night, former Steelers, Buccaneers and Central Michigan receiver Antonio Brown chimed in with a surprising take on the Green situation. Perhaps feeling something deep inside of him after witnessing the melee on Wednesday, Brown shared a take that has fans debating it roundly on X.

Draymond Green is Antonio Brown. — AB (@AB84) November 15, 2023

“Minus the CTE and goofy a– outfits,” one fan said sarcastically in response to Brown's post.

“Draymond has multiple rings…you were never close to a ring don't compare yourself to a Hall-of-Famer lil' bro,” another fan added on Brown's X account in the comments section.

Another fan sided with Brown on the night. The fan called Brown “arguably the greatest receiver of all-time” while expressing the opinion that Green essentially rode Stephen Curry's coattails to his four rings.

Draymond Green has averaged 8.8 points and 5.1 rebounds so far this season for the Warriors along with 5.7 assists on 48.2 percent shooting from the field.

Patrick Beverly responded to Green's MMA style move with a surprising take on Rudy Gobert afterward.

"Draymond [Green] knew too, don't nobody like Rudy [Gobert] anyway… A person choke you like that and don't let go, that sh*t was built up!" Patrick Beverley reacts to the Warriors-Timberwolves fight 👀 (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/77Mtu1pgnu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

Green's suspension is expected to last through Friday, November 24's matchup with rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. He is slated to return on Tuesday, November 28 against the Kings in Sacramento.