When LeBron James was on the verge of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, Golden State Warriors vet Draymond Green vowed to be there live to witness history happen. Come the day the Los Angeles Lakers star broke the record, though, Green was a no-show.

Apparently, there was a reason for that.

To recall, James set the new scoring milestone on February 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. While the Warriors don’t have a game that day, they do have a scheduled showdown with the Portland Trail Blazers the following day. So when Green asked to be excused so he can watch his good friend in LeBron make history, Steve Kerr didn’t allow him.

It would have been different had the Warriors been in a good position during that time, but they were at 28-26 at that point and fighting hard for a playoff spot.

“Yeah, I was definitely going. It was a TNT game. I was doing the broadcast and Steve said, ‘I don’t think that’ll be great for our team. While we’re flying out on the road, you’re flying to LA, guys see that, guys see you on the TV calling the game. This is a big game for us against Portland.’ I said, ‘All right, respect. No problem. I’ll be there with my team,'” Green shared, via Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

“I flew to Portland, we got to get a win and we’re here. So, it definitely was something that I wanted to be present for. It was just such a big moment in life and friendship. But there will be other big moments and we’ll create great memories.”

While seeing Draymond Green attend the Lakers game to watch LeBron James surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar would have been a great show of friendship, there’s no denying that it would have been criticized by a lot of people as well. After all, it would have sparked questions about Green’s commitment to the team.

Fortunately, Green knows very well what his priorities are. The Warriors have made the playoffs, and he’s a crucial reason for that. Now, he and LeBron will get to face each other again in the playoffs after half a decade. Perhaps the two will be able to create better memories in their upcoming series–as long as Dray doesn’t kick his friend on the nuts.