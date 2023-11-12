Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green said Saturday's ejection wasn't the first time he's been hit with a retroactive technical foul

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was ejected in the third quarter of his team's 118-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

Green got into an altercation with the Cavs' Donovan Mitchell that led to Green’s second issued technical foul of the game and ejection mid-way through the third quarter. Mitchell appeared to take issue with Green pushing Mitchell after Green’s steal on the previous play. Green was pushing the ball up court when Mitchell came up behind and pushed Green, leading to an altercation between the Cavs and Warriors stars.

After an official review, Green was given his second technical foul and Mitchell a common foul. After the game, it was explained that Green was retroactively given a technical foul, a ruling that Warriors head coach called bizarre:

"I had never heard of this rule." Kerr shared his thoughts on Draymond retroactively receiving a technical, leading to an ejection pic.twitter.com/3uY7XaK7YD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2023

Said Kerr, “He got a technical for elbowing Mitchell a couple plays before. I had never heard of this rule, but apparently you can retroactively call a technical on someone from two plays before upon review.”

After the game, Green said that he has been hit with retroactive technical fouls before, according to Shayna Rubin of the San Jose Mercury News:

“Draymond Green noted this isn’t the first time he’s been retroactively called for a foul, referencing the flagrant foul called days later in the 2016 NBA Finals. “It’s the Draymond Rules.'”

Green had eight points, five rebounds and a pair of three pointers when he was thrown out of the game. The incident was Green's 17th career ejection, including regular season and playoffs, the most among active players.