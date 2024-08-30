Draymond Green has grown awfully close to LeBron James through the years, mostly due to the mutual respect they have fostered for each other through the years after multiple battles in the NBA Finals. But there was once a time when the Golden State Warriors forward would see red every time James is near — with senior NBA insider for TNT, Chris Haynes, recalling one such instance where he was caught in the crossfire.

Haynes, in an appearance on the Jefe Island podcast, described how antagonistic and paranoid Green was that he was accused of being a spy working for James and the Cleveland Cavaliers during his first attempt to enter the Warriors locker room.

“I go into the locker room for the first time with the Warriors. Draymond was like, ‘I don't trust you bro.' I thought he was playing. He said, ‘I don't trust you bro.' [I asked,] ‘What do you mean, you don't trust me?' He said, ‘You a Cavs spy. LeBron [James] them sent you over here to spy on us. We ain’t messing with y'all, & Imma make sure nobody talk with you.' He was dead serious, bro,” Haynes recalled.

“I'm just a reporter bro. I don't have no rude entrance.”

Haynes did not quite specify when this interaction took place. But one would have to think that this would be around 2015 to 2018, when the Warriors and Cavs battled in the NBA Finals for four consecutive years, with the former coming out on top thrice.

Draymond Green's animosity with LeBron James back then was easy to spot. After all, it was James that caused Green to lose his cool in Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals and got him suspended for Game 5 as a result — spurring the Cavs' historic 3-1 comeback.

Green has always had this “us against the world” mentality, which is part of why he has been the Warriors' emotional leader throughout the course of their dynastic run. But it's certainly a bit funny that Green would accuse Haynes of being a spy without any concrete basis whatsoever, as that anecdote certainly tracks with what we know of the Warriors forward's demeanor.

Draymond Green and LeBron James put Warriors-Cavs rivalry aside, become friends

Once sworn enemies on the hardwood, Draymond Green and LeBron James have become great friends. Green, in particular, has been very expressive of his admiration of the Los Angeles Lakers star; their relationship began to strengthen in 2019, when the Warriors forward signed with Klutch Sports, the very same agency that James' friend, Rich Paul, founded.

Since then, Green and James have been very close, with the two even going on vacation together in Cannes a few weeks ago. This is quite a turnaround of their relationship back from when they were adversaries.

Thus, speculation regarding a potential team-up between Green and James has been rampant, most notably during the 2023 offseason when the former became a free agent. Moreover, the noise surrounding a potential move has only grown louder, what with Stephen Curry's relationship with James taking a whole new level after their experience playing together for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It's not too often that rivals on the court become friends the way Green and James have become. There is mutual respect, of course, but to actually reach the point of sharing lives? That is a rare occurrence.