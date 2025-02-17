The Golden State Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat around the trade deadline. Bringing in star players can affect a team's dynamic, but veteran Warriors forward Draymond Green does not believe that will be the case. Green thinks Stephen Curry's confidence allows Butler to do his thing.

“The dopest thing about that whole dynamic, the lack of insecurity [he has]… [Having] another alpha like Jimmy [Butler] come in and be like, ‘Oh yeah, bro, like, go do your thing'… That is the power of Steph Curry,” Green said on his podcast.

The Warriors have gone 3-1 since bringing in Butler. In those four contests, Butler is averaging 21.3 points, seven rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 44.6% from the field.

Golden State entered the All-Star break 28-27, giving it possession of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference by 1.5 games. The Warriors hope Butler's impact will help them increase their playoff position.

Could Jimmy Butler deliver a Championship to Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors are doing everything possible to show that their dynasty has not come to an end. Veteran forward Draymond Green thinks the addition of Jimmy Butler to the team could help bring another one.

“He's brought back that belief, and I think we can win the championship,” Green said. “I'm sorry, I said I think we're going to win a championship, but I lied,” Green admitted. “We are going to win the championship.”

Green was not confident in the direction the Warriors were headed in before the addition of Butler, but feels significantly better about it now.

“I think we were kind of headed in the wrong direction, thinking we'd figured it out and never figuring it out,” Green said. “Since [Butler has] been here, we've walked into every game thinking and believing that we're going to win that game. That goes a long way in this league.”

The Warriors are barely holding on to a spot in the Play-in Tournament, but are aiming to improve their position before the end of the regular season.