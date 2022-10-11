Despite all the drama he’s brought upon the Golden State Warriors of late, there’s still no denying that Draymond Green still remains to be one of the most important players on the roster right now. The Dubs need him for their title defense this coming season, and in spite of his recent fight with Jordan Poole and his ensuing self-imposed team hiatus, Green is still expected to be back with the squad sooner rather than later.

Regardless of the crucial role he plays for the team, however, Green is far from the most important player on the squad right now. As a matter of fact, ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks believes that the Warriors will prioritize Poole’s extension over that of Draymond (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“It’s Jordan Poole,” Marks said. “… I think it’s Andrew Wiggins second. And then I think you look at Draymond Green with that player option for next year. I think there’s certainly a priority if you’re Golden State to retain Jordan Poole and do it now and not wait. And then I think that shifts the focus as far as Andrew Wiggins, who has until June 30th to sign that next contract.”

As Marks said, it isn’t only Poole who has surpassed Draymond in the pecking order in terms of their looming contract extensions. Andrew Wiggins, whose current deal also runs out at the end of the upcoming season, is also seen as a higher priority than Green right now.

The fact that Green has two more years remaining on his deal also plays a significant role in all this. However, Draymond does have a player option on his contract for 2023-24, so if he wants, he could actually walk away from the Warriors next summer.