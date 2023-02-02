Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors wasted a grand opportunity to secure a win Wednesday night. Playing against a banged-up Minnesota Timberwolves squad that was missing Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Warriors blew a 14-point lead to suffer a 119-114 heartbreaker of a loss via overtime on the road.

Warriors fans were clearly dissatisfied not only with the outcome of the contest, but with how Golde State carried itself in the clutch, particularly in overtime.

“Sold that game. Terrible, terrible loss. Just when we thought we found some consistency,” lamentedWarriorsMuse.

“Let’s all laugh at curry and the warriors the most brain dead team in the league 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” Twitter user Chef Currycommented.

“The reason the warriors had such a hot start is because they matched Steph’s energy. They go as he goes. When he started throwing the ball away and playing dumb, the team followed him there’s too. He’s gotta be better in some ways,” rued

Bob Myers Stan after seeing the Warriors suffer yet another collapse.

More reactions:

The Warriors love to make me mad 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8I526kHxre — Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) February 2, 2023

Steph looked tired down the stretch tonight. Don’t be surprised if they rest Steph, Klay, and Draymond tomorrow night at Denver. — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) February 2, 2023

Blowing leads has become a recurring issue for Stephen Curry and the Warriors. They are now 1-3 in games that have gone to overtime this season and have only won twice in their last 15 trips to extra time since 2018, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Against the Timberwolves, Curry was 0-for-3 in overtime, while Klay Thompson missed both his shots in the final five minutes of the game.

The Warriors head to Mile High City next to play the Denver Nuggets this Thursday.