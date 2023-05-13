Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Golden State Warriors head into a must-win Game 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, hoping to send the series back to the Bay Area. One of the storylines since Game 5 has been Anthony Davis’ health after he took an elbow to the face from Kevon Looney. While AD is expected to play, Gary Payton II couldn’t help but tell the big man to take a night off, for the Dubs’ sake.

Via Dave McMenamin:

“The Warriors’ Gary Payton II comes on the court pregame ahead of Game 6, passes by Anthony Davis getting up shots already and jokes to AD: “C‘mon, just take the night off, bro.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Priceless stuff from GP2. I’m sure Golden State would love for Davis to be sidelined, but there is no way he’s missing the possible series-clincher. Regardless, Steve Kerr’s squad will be doing everything imaginable to slow down LA’s most impactful player so far, whether it’s throwing Looney or Draymond Green at him, or both for that matter.

The Warriors truly dominated the Lakers on Wednesday to keep themselves alive, winning 121-106 at home. Davis made his presence felt with 23 points but did exit early after the head injury. He’s scored 23+ in all but one game in the series.

As for Gary Payton II, he’s started the last two contests and scored in double figures in both. His presence on both ends will surely be important for the Warriors, but he won’t be tasked with guarding AD, of course. That would be quite the mismatch.