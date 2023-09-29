The Golden State Warriors have one major question heading into the 2023-24 NBA season and that's what is the plan with Chris Paul. Paul has never come off the bench throughout his NBA career and the Warriors will either start him and have a potentially small lineup, or have him come off the bench and start a more traditional lineup. In any case, the Warriors still have some roster questions as training camp is set to get underway. The Warriors added to their training camp roster this week with the addition of former University of Memphis standout Kendric Davis on a training camp contract.

Kendric Davis' contract is likely an Exhibit 10 contract and he will compete for a two-way spot on the Warriors roster. The Warriors currently have two of their three available tow-way contract slots filled with Lester Quinones and Usman Garuba. Should Davis' contract not be converted to a two-way deal, he will likely end up with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League.

Davis went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft and he played in NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and Sacramento with the Warriors. Through seven games he averaged 10.3 points per game, 3.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 40 percent shooting from the field, 35.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 58.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Davis spent his final season of college basketball at the University of Memphis where he played under former NBA point guard Penny Hardaway. He used a strong showing at the G League Elite Camp to be invited to the NBA Draft Combine.