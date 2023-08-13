Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga delivered a dunk that will undoubtedly excite fans ahead of the new 2023/24 season.

Kuminga is already known for having some of the best highlight-reel dunks in the league over the course of the last two years. He's showing no signs of slowing down either as further evidenced of a recent dunk where he showed his incredible bounce.

You can watch it below (via ClutchPoints):

Jonathan Kuminga's bounce is UNREAL 🤯 (via andrewkhauv/IG) pic.twitter.com/t51mcyrSzh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 13, 2023

The dunk comes after the 20-year-old dropped 60 points at The Crawsover — Jamal Crawford's Pro-Am League — on Saturday.

It's safe to say Warriors fans will have big expectations as Kuminga enters Year 3.

The former lottery pick averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 67 regular season games last season in what was an ultimately disappointing campaign for Golden State where they exited in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Although Kuminga made slight improvements from his rookie year, he will undoubtedly be looking to take his game to the next level this upcoming season.

Warriors star Steph Curry is certainly expecting a big jump from the Congolese youngster.

“It’s a challenge to figure out how to elevate your game and also fit within the system and what makes a winning team,” Curry said last month. “I know JK is working hard this summer and trying to take the necessary steps to be part of a winning rotation, all the nuances you have to learn.”

Kuminga will still likely be part of the rotation rather than a starter, but with veteran point guard Chris Paul now added to the roster, he should expect to get better looks and service whenever he's on the court.