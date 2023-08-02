This NBA offseason proved to be a whirlwind of emotions for the Golden State Warriors. Not only did long-time executive Bob Myers step down as the head of their front office, but the team also moved on from former first-round pick Jordan Poole. An instrumental part of Golden State's 2022 championship run, Poole will now continue his career as a member of the Washington Wizards.

One of the main reasons why the Warriors decided to move on from Poole in the offseason was due to financial restraints, as they agreed to a four-year, $128 million contract with him after winning the 2022 NBA Finals. The league's new CBA deal is set to punish high-salary teams like the Warriors, which is why getting out of his contract for a one-year rental in Chris Paul made sense.

He may not be their teammate anymore, but Poole still appears to be close with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, also known as the Splash Brothers, as these two took him under their wings the last few seasons with the Warriors. On Wednesday, pictures of Poole, Curry and Thompson working out together surfaced on social media with Steph's brother, Seth Curry, also participating.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It may be too soon for Warriors' fans to comprehend Poole working out alongside his fellow teammates and not be on the team anymore, but this goes to show the bond all of these players shared over the last several seasons. Going from winning 15 games one season to then winning a championship two years later is not easy whatsoever and this group faced plenty of roadblocks along the way.

Even though he may have struggled at times during his final season with the Warriors, Poole was still an important part of the puzzle for this organization. If he did not have Steph or Klay as his mentors, the former first-round pick would not have blossomed into the rising star he is today. He will now look to continue growing into his own on a rebuilding Wizards team that will surely lean on him for production on the offensive-end of the floor.

As for the Warriors, the 2023-24 season is all about proving they still have what it takes to win a title. They may have won four titles since 2015, but the NBA world is captivated about what teams and players have done recently. Golden State will have a lot to prove this upcoming season and if we know anything about this group, it is that they will be locked in and ready to prove that they can still contend for a championship.