The Suns star is back to picking Curry in his shootout against Sabrina Ionescu.

Kevin Durant can't seem to make up his mind when it comes to who is picking in the 3-point shootout between the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu at NBA All-Star Weekend.

“I'm going Steph. Sorry Sabrina, you can shoot but not against the greatest,” Durant said, per Leigh Ellis. However, the Warriors star did not believe Durant would choose him.

“Knowing him, he's an instigator, I'm sure he picked her”, Curry asserted. Yet, the two-time NBA three-point contest winner was wrong, in more ways than one.

Durant initially selected his former Warriors teammate to beat Ionescu, but he changed his mind after hearing Curry's comments.

“I can't believe you would call me an instigator Stephen. I'm taking Sabrina,” Durant sarcastically commented on X.

But now Durant has changed his pick back to Curry, per the Warriors on NBCS:

Said Durant, “I'm going Steph. I said Steph first, then Steph kind of disrespected me and called me an instigator, so I went Sabrina. But I'm going back to Steph. You know I like to switch.”

Durant and his Suns were close to ending the Warriors' winning streak on Saturday, leading 112-110 with 3.3 seconds left on the clock. Unfortunately for them, Curry had other plans, as the Warriors superstar delivered a gut-wrenching 3-pointer to take the lead.

Speaking to reporters inside the locker room after the 113-112 loss, Durant was full of praise for Curry and even went as far as to declaring the four-time NBA champion as a Top-5 player ever.

“Greatest ever at his position, top-5 player of all time,” Durant said when asked about Curry.

Curry takes on Ionescu in their 3-point shootout on Saturday from NBA All-Star Weekend.