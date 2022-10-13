Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn’t the easiest of guys to get along with in an NBA locker room, and former teammate Kevin Durant will be the first to tell everybody that. The two memorably butted heads during Durant’s last season with the Warriors after Green yelled at the two-time Finals MVP, telling him that the Warriors didn’t need him and that they had already won a title without him.

And in the aftermath of the leaked video of Draymond Green and Jordan Poole’s fisticuffs, it’s understandable if Durant piled on the criticism faced by the 32-year old forward.

Instead, Kevin Durant acknowledged just how uncommon these bust-ups are, contrary to the claims of some former NBA players, even if he knows that the situation is none of his business despite his indirect connection to the narrative at hand.

“It’s rare. I’ve been in the league 16 years, and I’ve never seen that until the other day on camera. You hear about it with MJ and you hear about it with Bobby Portis, but there’s nothing that’s happening every year,” Durant said, per ESPN. “It’s very rare that something like that happens. [But] it’s none of our business. But it happened to be part of our daily conversation because we’ve seen the videos. We’ve all got our opinions, but to be honest, mine’s don’t matter. It is what it is.”

Nevertheless, Kevin Durant knows that Warriors have the requisite structure in place to facilitate healing in the aftermath of what could have been a destructive saga.

“I think the best thing about the Warriors is their mantra’s been ‘Strength in Numbers’ that whole time. And it’s always been a collaborative effort with everybody there,” Durant added. “Steph [Curry] is not alone in trying to gather everybody. I’m sure Andre [Iguodala] is helping him. I’m sure Bob [Myers] and Shaun [Livingston] and Klay [Thompson] and just the guys that have been there are helping him as well.”

Only time will tell if the Warriors feel any lingering effects of Draymond Green and Jordan Poole’s dustup. Some of Green’s teammates said that there is a lot of work to be done to repair his relationship with the team, but it seems as if the 11-year forward out of Michigan State is willing to do whatever it takes to mend fences, like he did with Kevin Durant.