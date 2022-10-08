‘This Draymond thing is nothing’: Ex-Knicks guard hints at ‘real pressure’ faced amid Green-Poole video leak

The leaked footage of Draymond Green’s ferocious right hook towards the face of Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole was pretty damning. However, there was no audio of the incident that could have ascertained the public of exactly what had transpired leading up to the two’s fisticuffs. Still, it hasn’t prevented the NBA world from chiming in, and ex-New York Knicks guard Chris Childs was the latest to say his piece regarding the matter.

Posting on his Twitter account, Chris Childs thought that the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole incident was child’s play compared to the physicality during the Knicks’ practice sessions in the mid-to-late 1990s.

Childs wrote: “Listen this Draymond thing is nothing! Good thing footage never got out of our Knicks practices and locker room that was real pressure 😂🤐”

Something that seems confusing from this whole situation is the fact that old heads are trying to downplay a very serious incident just because they were through worse. Isn’t the point of paving the way for other players is for them to not make the same mistakes?

It’s odd that veterans such as Chris Childs try to normalize this kind of behavior. The Bill Laimbeer-Isiah Thomas incident, and the Michael Jordan-Steve Kerr fracas come to mind as some of the most iconic moments in the 1990s when teammates came to blows due to frustrations with one another.

But there is no excuse for these sorts of violent actions, even if the culture in professional sports locker rooms differ from that of regular workplaces.

Whether people like it or not, the optics surrounding punching a co-worker has changed. Try as the Warriors might to downplay the situation, Draymond Green, perhaps, deserves some form of hefty punishment for his actions, Jordan Poole’s change in attitude (which has been disputed) notwithstanding.

The Warriors entered the offseason riding high on their fourth championship in the past decade, but they need to sort out this Green and Poole situation quickly if they were to have any chance to stop this sideshow from defining their season.

We’ve seen the Warriors weather a Green-induced team chemistry hit back in 2019, when he famously berated then-teammate Kevin Durant by shouting that they won the championship without him and that they didn’t need him. But they never came to blows. This time, head coach Steve Kerr and the rest of the organization will have their work cut out for them in holding Draymond Green in check before he loses his temper once more.