Although Kevin Durant wasn't interested in a trade deadline reunion with the Golden State Warriors, he had nothing but praise for Steph Curry following his win alongside the 2025 All-Star Game MVP during the reformatted NBA All-Star Game on Sunday evening. Shaq's “OG's” team won the four-team All-Star tournament with Steph Curry putting on a show for the San Francisco crowd with his effortless and trademark three-point shooting.

Durant praised the ease of playing alongside his NBA Championship and 2024 Gold Medal teammate.

“It's just so easy to play with Steph… He doesn't have a demanding personality, plays within the flow of the game, and those are the [types] of players are easy to play with.”

Durant would certainly know about playing alongside Steph Curry and the ease his gravity and three-point shooting brings, as the duo achieved much success in their three seasons playing alongside each other in the Bay from 2016-2019. In that timespan, the Warriors made it to three NBA Finals and won two straight over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017 and 2018.

Despite that success, however, Durant reportedly spoke against being traded by the Suns back to the Warriors in what ultimately amounted to the wildest NBA trade deadline in history. ClutchPoints Senior NBA Reporter Brett Siegel reported during the trade deadline that the Warriors were looking at ways to acquire Durant along with other scenarios involving other NBA stars.

“League sources informed ClutchPoints of a phone conversation the Warriors had with the Suns focused on Durant before the massive trades involving Doncic, Davis, Fox, and Zach LaVine. These conversations were once again visited when Phoenix was in San Francisco to play the Warriors on Jan. 31,” Siegel said.

But, per Siegel, Durant ended the conversations once he and his team found out about them and indicated that he didn't want to return to Golden State.

“When Durant heard that trade talks were nearing a point of no return, he quickly ended everything. On Wednesday morning, Durant and his camp made it very clear to the Suns that he did not want to be traded and wanted to remain in Phoenix, sources confirmed to ClutchPoints. Various other outlets also reported that Durant had no desire to return to Golden State.”