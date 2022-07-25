Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson was the biggest Los Angeles Dodgers fan on Sunday, especially with his brother Trayce Thompson playing and showing up.

At the bottom of the seventh inning, the Dodgers broke the 4-4 tie and pulled away from the San Francisco Giants. With the score at 6-4, Trayce handed their opponents with more headache by delivering an RBI off a hit to the far right centerfield of the stadium.

Naturally it got all the home fans hyped up. However, the happiest among the crowd was clear, with Klay unable to hold back his emotions. The Warriors star jumped off his seat and started celebrating like crazy.

Klay Thompson is really enjoying being a fan 🔥 Someone get this man another beer! pic.twitter.com/0BvZnmwJtA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 24, 2022

It’s definitely a cool moment, though, and you just love to see family celebrating the success of each other.

Trayce Thompson’s RBI ended up being the final score of the Dodgers, helping them complete a four-game sweep of the series. It is also only the latest in what has been a sensational breakout season for the 31-year-old outfielder, who is averaging .270/.352/.476 with two home runs, 11 RBIs and 17 hits over 24 games.

Sure enough, that’s another reason for Klay Thompson to celebrate.

The Warriors guard, for his part, is just enjoying his offseason after winning the 2022 NBA title with the Dubs. During Sunday’s Dodgers-Giants contest, he was even seen continuing his celebration tour by chugging a beer for his Instagram followers.

on the broadcast: Instagram: pic.twitter.com/5tm9UkTxd0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 24, 2022

Never change, Klay. Never.