By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Klay Thompson has been ruled out for the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night clash with the Utah Jazz, per Eric Walden. Golden State’s injury concerns continue to pile up, as the Dubs will also be without Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala on Wednesday.

Thompson played 38 minutes in the Warriors’ Tuesday victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The Warriors have displayed a willingness to rest their veterans in the second game of back-to-backs this season. Klay Thompson admitted in his postgame press conference that he would like to play against the Jazz on Wednesday, per 95.7 The Game on Twitter.

“Hope so, but the training staff, that’s up to them. It’d be fun, though,” Thompson previously said in reference to playing on Wednesday.

Klay Thompson has played fairly well this season and is aiming to help Golden State make another deep playoff run. Thompson struggled to open the 2022-2023 campaign but has turned things around as of late.

He isn’t producing at an elite level like he used to, but the Warriors have still benefitted from his contributions. Thompson is averaging just under 19 points per game on 37.5 percent three-point shooting so far this year.

The Warriors have hovered around the .500 mark up to this point. But they are confident that they can get back on track as players begin to get healthy. Injuries have unfortunately played a massive role in their 2022-2023 mediocrity.

Golden State will look to take care of business against the Jazz on Wednesday amid Klay Thompson’s absence.