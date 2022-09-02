Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson is a vibe this offseason. After winning his fourth championship, the sharpshooter is just living his best life.

Klay has been uploading videos of his offseason activities on Instagram, and his latest one just showed how much he is enjoying the time off before they return to defend their title in the 2022-23 season. Thompson had another fun ride at his boat as he danced to some music.

It was the same thing earlier in the day, as Thompson juts jumped around his boat.

Klay Thompson living his best life 🔥pic.twitter.com/wAZ2wRjhqH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 2, 2022

Perhaps it is also part of his championship celebration, but who can blame him? Klay Thompson had to wait for two long years to be able to play again, so he has every reason to just enjoy the moment in every way he can.

Besides, it’s not like Thompson is just all fun and play this offseason. If you’re following him on Instagram, those boat trips are not the only things he uploads. The Warriors guard has been showcasing his intense workouts as well, sparking hopes that he’ll have a better showing come the new campaign.

Klay Thompson getting ready for the rapidly approaching season 🔥 (via benbrunotraining/IG)pic.twitter.com/clguBhfsH9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 31, 2022

It’s the first time in a long while that Thompson has had a healthy summer, and we won’t be denying him the chance to just make the most of it. Besides, as every Warriors fan know, a happy Klay is a deadly Klay. When he’s on the right state of mind, he is just hard to stop and can catch fire at any moment.