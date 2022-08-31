Klay Thompson poised for another title run with intense offseason workouts

The Golden State Warriors captured their fourth championship in the last eight years this past season. But they aren’t done yet. The young stars have yet to barely make a dent in the NBA and their veterans still prepare like they have never won. That includes shooting guard Klay Thompson.

On Wednesday, a video surfaced online of Thompson putting in some serious work at the gym.

Klay Thompson getting ready for the rapidly approaching season 🔥 (via benbrunotraining/IG)pic.twitter.com/clguBhfsH9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 31, 2022

The future Hall of Fame guard is seen doing a number of intense workouts. That includes doing squats with 540 pounds of weight five times. The majority of the workouts have him working on his lower body. That makes a lot of sense.

Thompson missed all of the 2019 and 2020 NBA seasons with an ACL and then an Achilles injury. He did not return to the Warriors until midway through last season. He posted similar offensive numbers in 32 games that Thompson was accustomed to putting up. But defensively, he appeared to lack a step. More than likely, that had a lot to do with not fully recovering from his injuries.

Prior to getting hurt, Klay Thompson was easily one of the best on-ball defenders in the NBA. He is a former All NBA Defensive Second Team player.

If the Warriors can get Thompson back to playing the defense he played prior to his injuries, the rest of the NBA better watch out. As if they don’t already. Golden State is stacked once again with their core in tact and a number of young, talented players who are only going to get better.