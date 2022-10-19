Tuesday night proved to be quite an occasion for the Golden State Warriors as they were handed their championship ring for their 2021-22 title conquest. It was special for Klay Thompson, who has now been endowed with his fourth ring following a brutal two-year injury hiatus.

Klay was given the honor of addressing the adoring home crowd right before the rings were handed out. As usual, Thompson kept it short and sweet. He did, however, deliver an epic throwback from one year ago with teammate James Wiseman (h/t NBA on Twitter):

“Me and Wiseman were in here a summer ago just looking at this empty arena like, ‘Man it could use a banner,'” Thompson said. “The vision came to fruition and now we’re here.”

"Me and Wiseman were in here a summer ago just looking at this empty arena like man it could use a banner" Klay Thompson to #DubNation prior to their ring ceremony 💍 #KiaTipOff22 pic.twitter.com/7aagWP4oVQ — NBA (@NBA) October 19, 2022

Yes, it did. It was an ultimate redemption run for Thompson, who came back last season after sitting out the previous two years due to major injuries.

For his part, however, James Wiseman is now looking to have a similar experience now that he’s back on the floor. Wiseman was forced to sit out the entirety of the 2021-22 season due to a knee injury, and he’s now just hoping to play a major part in the Warriors’ title defense this season.

As for Klay, it is worth noting that the five-time All-Star still doesn’t appear to be at full strength just yet. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that he (along with Draymond Green) will be under some sort of minutes limit on opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers as both stars look to get their conditioning back. Nevertheless, it should only be a matter of time before Klay Thompson explodes on the basketball court again.