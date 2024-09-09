The thought of Klay Thompson suiting up in gear that's not of the Golden State Warriors is still tough to fathom. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will no longer have their shooter of over a decade waiting for a pass in the perimeter. However, the sharpshooter's move to the Dallas Mavericks is nothing but just the reality of sports. Mark Jackson noted this in his latest statement, via SWAY'S UNIVERSE.

“I think in the ideal world, Klay Thompson finishes his career with the Golden State Warriors. But you know how this business is. The loyalty only works one way, and that’s not a knock on the Warriors, that’s just the way the sports world is. Everybody doesn’t get to sign a deal at the end like Derek Jeter. Truth be told, you look back and they probably should have let him go as great as he was,” the former Warriors coach declared.

Thompson is leaving the Warriors after his contract extension expectations were not met. The Mavericks then offered him $50 million for three years to which the sharpshooter was delighted.

Mark Jackson's relationship with Klay Thompson in the Warriors system

Before Steve Kerr took over in the Bay Area, the keys were first handed to Coach Jackson. He was the head honcho when Thompson was drafted and the person who helped him embrace his role. Despite his shortlived run which ended in 2014, Jackson has also been cheering for Thompson. He even expressed how lucky the Mavericks were.

“Klay Thompson is going to be fine, and it’s a great pickup for the Dallas Mavericks. Unfortunately, he didn’t end his career with the Golden State Warriors, but that’s not the way the world works. I’m proud of Klay Thompson because when we drafted him—and he’d be the first to tell you. I’m proud as a coach and as a friend,” he concluded.

While Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will no longer have Thompson by their side, the Warriors will still have a legend in their books.