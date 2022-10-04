NBA GMs pick 2022-23 title favorite, and it’s not the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors enter the 2022-23 NBA season having reclaimed their spot on top of the NBA, winning their fourth title over the past decade after their triumph over the Boston Celtics. However, with a new season comes new challenges, and it appears the Warriors are getting doubted yet again.

In the 2022-23 version of the Annual NBA GM Survey, executives around the league picked the Milwaukee Bucks as the most likely team to claim the NBA championship at 43 percent. The Warriors ended up finishing second, at 25 percent.

Here are the top four teams the GMs voted as the most likely to claim the Larry O’Brien trophy.

“Which team will win the 2023 NBA Finals?

1. Milwaukee Bucks – 43%

2. Golden State Warriors – 25%

3. LA Clippers – 21%

4. Boston Celtics – 11%

» Last year: Brooklyn Nets – 72%”

It’s inexplicable that GMs still have not learned to not give the Warriors bulletin board material to further fire up their cause. However, if they were to pick another team to usurp the Warriors, they’re justified in picking the Bucks.

This is especially the case after the Bucks reached the mountaintop in 2021 when they beat the Phoenix Suns in six games to claim their first title in 50 years. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be back with a vengeance yet again, and the Bucks will hope that this time, Khris Middleton will be healthy deep into the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Clippers are another intriguing championship contender. With a clean bill of health, it’s difficult to envision any team keeping up with the Clippers’ two-way prowess and outside shooting. However, nothing is guaranteed in that respect. Kawhi Leonard missed the entirety of last season with an ACL injury, while Paul George played in only 31 games due to an elbow injury.

Meanwhile, the Celtics turned things around last season en route to a surprising yet earned run to the Finals. Despite some internal franchise turmoil, the core pieces of last year’s runner-up are still in place, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, while they also added Malcolm Brogdon for additional offense. If they can remain focused amidst all the drama, the Celtics could perhaps finish in 2023 what they couldn’t back in 2022 against the Warriors.

Nevertheless, the Warriors will not let go easily of the wheel. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson know that there is no better feeling than winning a championship, and they will certainly enter the season motivated to bolster their legacies even further.