John Dickinson, a radio host from KNBR covering the Golden State Warriors, has made headlines with his recent comments regarding former Warriors star Klay Thompson. During a segment discussing the team’s struggles last season, Dickinson claimed that Thompson “sucked the life out of the Warriors” in his final two years with the franchise. The comments have added another layer of intrigue following Thompson’s offseason departure to the Dallas Mavericks.

Thompson, who spent 13 seasons with the Warriors and helped the team win four NBA championships, made the decision to leave San Francisco and join the Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million deal. As the Mavericks prepare for their season opener against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night, the former Warriors star is set to debut in Dallas, marking a new chapter in his career.

John Dickinson reveals Klay Thompson’s struggles impacted team chemistry during final years with Warriors

However, Dickinson’s remarks suggest that Thompson’s exit from Golden State may have been necessary for the Warriors to move forward. In his segment, Dickinson spoke candidly about the internal dynamics within the Warriors during Thompson's final seasons with the team.

“I do think there were some individual agendas that got in front of the team agenda, not just last year, but over the last two years,” Dickinson said. “The Warriors have tried to say everything as positively as they possibly can about Klay Thompson and his return on November 12th, and everything he meant to the team. And all of those things are true.”

“But I’m telling you — and I’ve said this a couple of different times, and people have crushed me for it — Klay Thompson sucked the life out of the Warriors the last two years. Internally, as much as Draymond Green did, maybe even more, though in a different way.”

Dickinson went on to describe how Thompson’s frustration with his declining performance affected the team, suggesting that his inability to accept a reduced role created tension.

“Klay Thompson — his unwillingness to accept that he wasn’t the player he used to be, and the bullheaded way he played — was an issue,” Dickinson explained. “Then there was the anger he showed after games, the frustration with his own play, and his inability to help the team. That was felt.”

Offensive struggles highlighted in Dubs' play-in loss to Kings

Despite these internal struggles, Thompson managed to average 17.9 points per game last season while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from three-point range. However, his performance in the Warriors’ critical play-in game against the Sacramento Kings raised concerns. Thompson failed to score, going 0-for-10 from the field and 0-for-6 from beyond the arc in 32 minutes. The Warriors were eliminated from playoff contention following the 118-94 loss, ending their season on a sour note.

Dickinson noted that while Warriors head coach Steve Kerr occasionally got through to Thompson, the improvement was often short-lived. He described a cycle where Thompson would show progress for several games before reverting to his frustrated self, unable to accept his new limitations.

“Klay seemed to be figuring it out, and then he’d struggle again and go back to being the Klay Thompson who knew he wasn’t the guy he used to be, but just couldn’t accept it,” Dickinson said. “I think it was harder for him to accept because Draymond [Green] was still playing at a high level, even though Draymond was hurting the team in his own way by being unavailable with his temper and everything else. And Steph Curry was still at the peak of his powers.”

Warriors usher in new chapter as Thompson begins fresh start with Mavericks

As the Golden State Warriors look to move forward from last season’s disappointments, they began their 2024-25 campaign with a commanding 139-104 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Stephen Curry led the way with 17 points, 10 assists, and the Warriors played a 12-man rotation, showcasing depth and a renewed sense of purpose.

Following the victory, Stephen Curry reflected on the importance of team unity as the Warriors integrate new and returning players.

“We're still learning each other and the different combinations. It's a part of our identity right now,” Curry said. “…You have to have a commitment. No agenda, no egos. Well, healthy egos…If it’s not your night, you can’t bring the team down with your energy. Haven’t seen any red flags of that.”

Thompson’s move to the Mavericks signals a fresh start, but his legacy in Golden State remains significant. While Dickinson's comments have stirred debate, the Warriors and their former shooting guard now look to move forward in their respective paths. As Thompson prepares to make his debut for Dallas, all eyes will be on his ability to fit into the Mavericks’ system and help the team make another deep playoff run.