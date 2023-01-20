The Golden State Warriors may not have come out with a win against the Boston Celtics on Friday. They did try out a new lineup with Jordan Poole sticking in the Warriors’ starting five.

Poole started the previous game opposite the Washington Wizards in place of Klay Thompson who sat out for scheduled rest. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr decided to mix it up and keep him in there in Boston in place of center Kevon Looney. Despite the loss, Kerr has stated that he’ll be sticking with the small-ball unit for the time being.

Stephen Curry was asked about the adjustment and made sure to credit the man being replaced first and foremost in Looney.

“One, it’s a credit to Loon being a constant professional and understanding that he’s just so important to what we do. But there’s been times where we’ve switched it up and he’s gone to the bench and still been productive.”

Steph recounted last year’s championship run when Steve Kerr brought Kevon Looney off the bench for Games 1 to 5 of the Memphis Grizzlies second-round series. He started Game 6 and grabbed 22 rebounds. The man will do whatever is asked of him and that’s a big reason why the Warriors love him.

The impact of bringing in Jordan Poole on the offensive side of the ball is clear as day. While the numbers didn’t reflect it in the Celtics rematch that saw both teams struggle to stay efficient, the pace of the game and spacing opens up for the Warriors with the small-ball lineup. It’s not like they’re new to the concept, after all.

“It speeds the game up. It definitely speeds the game up. As far as chemistry and rotations, that’s still worth figuring out.”

There’s still a lot to figure out for the Warriors with not much margin for ever given their place in the standings. But if Steve Kerr and co. can get the new unit clicking, they may not be in play-in tournament territory for long.