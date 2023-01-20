The Golden State Warriors’ sudden starting lineup change against the Boston Celtics on Thursday didn’t quite lead them to victory. But just because the defending champions ultimately ell just short against the best team in the Eastern Conference on its home floor hardly means Steve Kerr will fall victim to prioritizing immediate result over long-term process.

Following his team’s 121-118 loss to the Celtics, Kerr revealed that Jordan Poole will continue starting for Kevon Looney going forward as Golden State seeks a “spark” at the midway point of an up-and-down regular season.

“Just wanted to open up the floor, give us a little different look, maybe get a spark. We’re past the halfway point, and we’re .500. Let”s try something different,” he said on the postgame podium. “First time in a while we’ve had all those guys healthy, too. It’s a lineup that we know can be explosive, but against Boston in particular you’ve gotta open up the floor. They got a big frontline, big wings, so it just felt like we could possibly get a little boost from it.

“I think I’ll keep doing it,” Kerr continued. “We’ll see how it goes. It went well tonight. Loon was great off the bench.”

The last time the Warriors opened small was Game 4 of the NBA Finals, when they started Otto Porter in place of Looney. Like the signature lineup switch—Andre Iguodala for Andrew Bogut—that spearheaded Golden State’s 2-1 comeback over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2015 NBA Finals, Golden State also rode that change for Games 5 and 6 against the Celtics last June, winning a remarkable fourth title in eight years.

The Dubs’ new starting unit played well on Thursday, igniting a third quarter run that turned a 55-54 halftime advantage into an 11-point lead. Poole was dynamic offensively despite shooting 2-of-10 from deep. Looney was stellar off the bench, owning the offensive glass and holding up well as a switch defender. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown struggled from the field, unable to consistently exploit Golden State’s downsized lineup.

The one area going small hurt the Warriors? On the glass, where Boston grabbed 18 of its own misses en route to 22 second-chance points.

Ideally, Golden State’s updated starting five would prove so successful that it goes unchanged over the regular season’s remainder. But the Warriors were missing Jonathan Kuminga, Andre Iguodala, JaMychal Green and James Wiseman on Thursday, and it wouldn’t be surprising if their size and athleticism issues are only exacerbated by committing further to small-ball.

For now, though, keep an eye on Golden State’s new starters. The move will either galvanize the team en route to a second-half run, or serve as another complication for the Warriors to overcome before the playoffs begin in April.