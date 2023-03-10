The Golden State Warriors and guard Steph Curry understand how difficult it can be to repeat as NBA champions. Getting every team’s best shot, no matter who is on the court, comes with the territory of trying to defend the title.

That grind of the season, combined with some injury troubles, have slowed the Warriors down during the campaign, and they have particularly struggled on the road.

Before Thursday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Steph Curry was asked about the team’s road woes by the NBA on TNT’s Ernie Johnson, and his response is one that says he has selective memory.

"I blocked out the second number." 🤣@StephenCurry30 after hearing the Warriors are 7-25 on the road this season pic.twitter.com/SYsOb8rOrl — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 10, 2023

We have heard how players and coaches want to take things one game at a time over and over again. With that said, the 7-25 record on the road can start to get into a few heads, even a player who has displayed mental toughness at the highest levels.

Through the struggles, the Warriors and Curry are still tied for fifth (with the Los Angeles Clippers) in the Western Conference standings. Though Golden State has been anemic on the road, one would be logical to think that won’t matter in the playoffs, and the thought of the defending champions coming to an opposing building is still enough to terrorize crowds all over the country.

On the other end, the Warriors are 27-7 at home this season. That record is the one Curry probably wouldn’t have much trouble remembering.

At any rate, all that matters for a team at this point of the year is to start playing the best basketball come playoff time. That’s something Golden State hasn’t been bad at in previously seasons.