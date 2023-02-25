Much to the dismay of NBA fans, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was unable to take part in the festivities of the recently-concluded NBA All-Star weekend due to a lingering leg injury. However, this did not stop the greatest shooter of all time from sharing his brutally honest thoughts on the grueling requirements of this star-studded affair.

Steph did acknowledge that the players have a role to play in making the NBA All-Star Game more exciting for the fans. However, Curry also noted that the league also has some improvements to make in terms of how it treats its star players:

“I think first off, it’s on us. Players just have to play harder,” Curry said, via Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. But secondly, I think the league can ease up on all the obligations players have during All-Star Weekend. People don’t understand the day-to-day responsibilities an All-Star has from [NBA-mandated] appearances, the photo shoots, the media responsibilities, etc.

“Even the player introductions and the draft on Sunday, it was too long. Players get fatigued. It’s a lot going on. But it starts with us giving a damn, and also there are things I think the league can do to lighten the load for players.”

While the rest of the league is able to take a week-long break during the All-Star festivities, guys like Stephen Curry get no rest at all. As he said, they’re tasked with so many things to do throughout the weekend, which almost takes all the fun out of what should have been an event that celebrates the talent of the very best players in the league.

There’s no denying that being an All-Star is a blessing. However, as the Warriors talisman points out here, it can also be a real curse.