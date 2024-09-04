Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is already setting his sights on future roles within the basketball world, indicating an interest in NBA team ownership as a next step after his playing days conclude.

On Tuesday, the four-time NBA champion and 10-time NBA All-Star shared insights into his evolving career and aspirations beyond the court during an interview with CNBC's “Squawk on the Street.” At 36, Curry builds on his groundbreaking achievements as a player while making significant strides in his business ventures, including launching his media company, Unanimous Media, and his youth golf initiative, Underrated.

Curry, who recently signed a one-year extension with the Warriors valued at $62.6 million, ensuring his stay with the team through 2027, expressed a clear interest in possibly owning an NBA team in the future. “For me, that's definitely on the table,” Curry stated. “I think I could do a pretty good job of helping sustain how great the NBA is right now and what it takes to run a championship organization.”

Stephen Curry draws inspiration from Michael Jordan as he eyes potential NBA ownership

This ambition reflects his admiration for Michael Jordan, who previously owned the Charlotte Hornets and whom Curry cites as an inspiration in the realm of team ownership. The potential for league expansion, as mentioned by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver following the completion of an 11-year, $77 billion media rights deal in July, seems to further spark Curry’s interest.

Stephen Curry’s intrigue with the business operations of the NBA isn't new. Over a year ago, on NBC Sports Bay Area's ‘Dubs Talk', he discussed his fascination with the league's operations. “Understanding the business and how the NBA is run, what all goes into this huge behemoth of an operation, it fascinates you to understand where the future is headed,” he explained.

As the NBA contemplates expansion, cities like Las Vegas and Seattle have been highlighted as potential locations for new franchises, a prospect that excites Curry. “But to know that you can be a part of an ownership group that is ushering the NBA into hopefully its super prime, from viewership to basketball-related income that's coming in, and to look at where the league can possibly expand,” he noted.

Curry and LeBron James could potentially team up with Las Vegas ownership bid

Curry's interest in NBA ownership parallels that of LeBron James, another of the league’s standout players and Curry's longtime rival and Olympic teammate. James has expressed his own interest in owning a team, particularly in Las Vegas. Both players are looking to shape the future of the NBA well beyond their active playing careers, illustrating their commitment to the sport and its growth.

Curry emphasized his ongoing commitment to playing, stating, “I know I have a lot more to accomplish on the court before I move into other roles in the league.” With his first Olympic gold medal from the recent Paris games under his belt, the point guard remains focused on his immediate goals on the court, even as he plans for the next phase of his basketball life.

As the NBA continues to evolve, the participation of its most iconic players in shaping its future, particularly in the realm of team ownership, highlights the enduring influence they may have on the sport. For Stephen Curry, the inspiration drawn from predecessors like Michael Jordan could pave the way for a significant second act in the NBA, off the court but still very much at the heart of the game's future developments.