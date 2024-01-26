Kendrick Perkins is calling on Warriors' Steph Curry to 'go out of his comfort zone'

The Golden State Warriors are aging, wounded and falling behind in a young, star-heavy Western Conference. The dynasty is fading.

That appeared to be the case a few years ago, and then the Dubs won another championship in 2022. It was considered indisputable during last year's adversity-ridden season, but they rallied to upend the Sacramento Kings in the opening round of the playoffs. There was optimism that the team could reset after acquiring Chris Paul in the Jordan Poole trade and valiantly defend the dynasty once more.

At 19-23, however, Golden State is running out of alternative plans to implement. Although there is always the chance a group this experienced and talented can flip the switch, more uncertainty engulfs the Chase Center than ever before. ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins is calling on Steph Curry to step up and assume what is a difficult role during these trying times.

“The pressure is on [Steph Curry] to actually be a leader, be a franchise player, have a voice, have the courage, and go outside your comfort zone,” the 2008 champion said on NBA Today. “You can see that the [Warriors] dynasty is over, and it's okay.”

Warriors' Steph Curry could be put in an uncomfortable spot

Curry's future with Golden State is not in doubt at the moment. He is still putting up big numbers (26.8 points per game, 40.2 percent 3-point shooting) and commands the undying adulation of the Bay Area. The 35-year-old is not at his peak, but he is still the nucleus of this team. The men he shares four championships with, however, are not guaranteed assurances by the Warriors with a critical offseason awaiting.

“I understand the close relationship that you have with {Draymond Green and Klay Thompson}, but if you're standing on business and you're the franchise guy, you are Golden State…you have to stand up from a leadership aspect, and I'm not just talking on the floor,” Kendrick Perkins said.



While it is not completely clear what the former center is alluding to in his comments, one can infer that he is suggesting that Steph Curry does not actively stand in the way of the Warriors possibly moving on from Thompson and Green. Dramatic change is sometimes necessary, especially in an industry where the latest results far outweigh the recent past.

That is a lot to ask from any player, though. Regardless of how the next several months unfold, they are likely to be emotional for an entire fan base that is desperate for its team to flip the switch one more time.