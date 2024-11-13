In a moment that still feels very surreal, Klay Thompson will be stepping foot on an NBA court for the first time as a member of the Golden State Warriors' opposition. And on Tuesday night, the basketball gods wasted no time in giving fans something jarring to look at with Stephen Curry being tasked to be Thompson's primary defender, as the Warriors did not want to put Curry on one of the Dallas Mavericks' star guards in Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving.

After spending 13 seasons together, it will definitely be an odd sight to witness Curry and Thompson line up opposite one another for once. Even Trae Young couldn't seem to shake the feeling of disconnect that comes with seeing the Warriors' iconic Splash Brothers backcourt duo become opponents.

“That’s weird.. Klay vs Steph!” Young wrote on his official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Indeed, “weird” is a good word to use when describing the feeling of seeing Curry defend Thompson and vice versa. Fans and players alike have been so used to seeing those two terrorize opponents together by leading the Warriors to dynastic heights, but alas, their partnership was not meant to last until the end.

This Thompson versus Curry matchup has not disappointed. Both of them have had their moments where they've managed to one-up the other. Curry began proceedings by pointing at Thompson after drilling a three in his grill for the Warriors' first bucket of the game.

Thompson, however, was not to be undone. The ex-Warriors sharpshooter proved that he remains one of the most threatening outside marksmen in the association, and he had to let Curry and company know by busting out a shimmy after nailing two consecutive triples.

Both Curry and Thompson exude competitiveness, and being in each other's throats like they have been (in a playfully competitive manner) will surely remind them of why they enjoyed being together as they led the Warriors to four championships in the past.

Warriors realize firsthand that when a door closes, another one opens

If members of the Warriors front office were to be asked, they will surely say that they would much rather have kept Klay Thompson if doing so was well within their means. But building a contending team in the NBA leaves no room for sentimentality. As jarring of a sight as it may be to see Thompson leave the Warriors and play for another team with contending aspirations in the Mavericks, letting him go was a necessary move for them to make.

The Warriors will always have all the memories of how valuable Thompson was to them during their four championship wins since 2015. But Thompson would have taken up a considerable percentage of the salary cap which would have prevented them from adding depth to the roster.

Letting go of Thompson also allows the veteran shooting guard to go somewhere where he could be of more help given where he is in his career. Some breakups are necessary, and the Warriors now know this firsthand.