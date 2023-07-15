The Golden State Warriors fell from grace sensationally last season. After bagging their fourth championship in eight years in 2022, Stephen Curry and the Dubs just couldn't figure things out last term. They still managed to get to the West Semis, but their shortcomings were exposed by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, resulting in a disappointing second-round exit for the then-defending champs.

The Warriors are obviously looking to bounce back in 2023-24, and they've gone all in on Chris Paul as the key piece that will potentially elevate their game this coming season. If you ask Kendrick Perkins, however, the ESPN analyst does not really believe the Warriors can win a title again. As a matter of fact, it's only Steph Curry that's stopping Big Perk from losing all faith in Golden State:

“Read my lips, I give them a 1% chance,” Perkins said on the Warriors' chances of reaching the NBA Finals this coming season. “And it's not because of the addition of Chris Paul, it's because of Steph Curry. Anytime he's on the team and in a series, guess what's gonna happen, Malika. He's gonna have historical moments. So as bad as I want to give them a zero, just because of Steph and the way that he's able to dominate, I'm going to give them a 1% chance.”

That's harsh. To be fair, Perkins did heap praise on Steph Curry and his ability to impact any game, but at the same time, Big Perk clearly has no confidence in the rest of the squad. Perkins also stated that he's taking the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Sacramento Kings, and the Phoenix Suns over Steph and the Dubs. Needless to say, K-Perk is a non-believer of the Warriors.