By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was just jumping in joy and celebrating after Klay Thompson drained a big triple to tie their game against the Detroit Pistons with one second left. And then seconds later, his face was full of pain after the Motor City franchise bagged the win with a Saddiq Bey game-winner as time expired.

That roller coaster of emotions was caught on camera, and the disappointment and regret was clear on the face of Curry.

Curry and the Warriors thought they have sent the game to OT with Thompson’s game-tying shot. It was just so perfect, and with the time remaining, everyone thought there’s be additional five minutes of basketball.

CLUTCH KLAY pic.twitter.com/fjkFGk5Twf — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 5, 2023

Curry, naturally, couldn’t hold back his excitement:

However, as everybody knows in the NBA, nothing is certain until the buzzer sounds. Bey reminded the Warriors of that with his Hail Mary from beyond the arc, shutting down the whole Chase Center with only the shout and celebration from the Pistons being heard.

SADDIQ BEY SAYS GOOD NIGHT TO THE WARRIORS 🚨pic.twitter.com/wqtJVuHVjA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 5, 2023

As mentioned, Curry himself was silent, completely lost for words after what just happened.

Steph Curry’s face says it all about what tonight’s #Warriors loss feels like… pic.twitter.com/xbQpUSaMKJ — Joe Hughes (@VegasJoeHughes) January 5, 2023

It was definitely a great game for the Warriors. Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins remain out, but they were able to put up a good fight and even erase a 10-point deficit early on. Unfortunately, lady luck just didn’t smile in their favor this time around.

Thompson finished with 30 points in the 122-119 loss, while Jordan Poole added 24. Anthony Lamd and Ty Jerome scored in double digits as well.

The Warriors play again on Saturday against the Orlando Magic, and sure enough, they’ll be hoping to play better and perhaps get luckier.