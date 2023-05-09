Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has once again proved he is the GOAT shooter in the NBA Playoffs. The legendary point guard recently reached a jaw-dropping milestone, becoming the first player in NBA history to hit 4,000 career threes, which includes 3,390 regular-season and 610 playoff 3-pointers.

Indeed, Curry has changed the game with his long-distance shooting and unrelenting work ethic.

610 playoffs threes. Wardell Stephen Curry II is the FIRST player in NBA history to reach 4,000 career threes⚡️ pic.twitter.com/6SIbagfZjX — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 9, 2023

As the Warriors battle the Lakers in the NBA Western Conference semifinals, Curry has been instrumental in keeping the Dubs in the fight.

The significance of Stephen Curry’s 3-point shooting in the NBA cannot be overstated. His ability to consistently sink shots from well beyond the arc has revolutionized the way basketball is played. Curry’s incredible shooting range has forced opposing teams to reevaluate their defensive strategies, stretching them thin as they try to contain his seemingly limitless range. The ripple effect of Curry’s influence has led to a league-wide emphasis on 3-point shooting, transforming the NBA landscape and establishing him as a true game-changer.

LeBron James and the Lakers are eager to secure a commanding lead over the Warriors, but with Curry’s unparalleled shooting skills, that won’t be an easy task. The two-time MVP’s impact on the game is indisputable, as his seemingly limitless range and quick release have forced defenses to adapt and rethink their strategies.

Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling series as we all witness Curry’s continued pursuit of greatness on the court.