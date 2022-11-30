Published November 30, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.

Trailing by two points with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation, the Warriors had the chance of taking the lead with a 3-pointer, but just when Stephen Curry was about to launch one from deep, he was called for traveling. Curry, however, could have just gone for a layup to tie the game as he easily got by Maxi Kleber and barely had anyone to hurdle in the paint.

Steph Curry was called for a travel with 10 seconds left in the game 😬pic.twitter.com/jPMgXVnAn7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 30, 2022

Curry would acknowledge that after the game, ruing a missed opportunity, though, he was not convinced that he committed a traveling infraction in that play, per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Dumb play by me to not take the layup, Curry said. ” I didn’t think it was a travel.”

Curry finished the game with 32 points on 11-for-24 shooting from the floor with five 3-pointers on 14 attempts from behind the arc. He also recorded five rebounds and five assists.

The Warriors actually had one more shot at tying the game after they got the ball back following Dorian Finney-Smith’s 1-for-2 trip at the free-throw line, but Klay Thompson failed to bury a desperation 3-point attempt from 28 feet out.

Golden State, which lost its first in four games, will aim to get back to its winning ways when it goes back to the Bay Area on Friday to host the Chicago Bulls.