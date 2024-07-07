Now that Golden State Warriors legend Klay Thompson has moved on to the Dallas Mavericks, the team has put together a touching tribute video for Thompson.

Warriors leader Stephen Curry is seen in the videos saying, “Klay is my dog. Our chemistry has taken us to all types of crazy heights. I look at my career, it's kind of hard to separate the things that have happened on the court and not put Klay in there.”

Said Warriors forward Draymond Green, “Klay is a brother who will be part of my life for the rest of my life.”

Head coach Steve Kerr adds, “Klay defines who we are. There aren't many people like that out there.”

It's going to be difficult to imagine the Warriors without Thompson after so many years and so much success. But ultimately, all things change.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr speaks about Klay Thompson

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also spoke about Thompson's departure on Saturday.

Said Kerr, “I just want to say thank you to Klay Thompson for 13 incredible years… We’re going to miss Klay. We wish him the best. These things rarely go like you want.”

Earlier, Thompson wrote about how grateful he is for all the memories he shared with the Warriors and all the achievements he and the Dubs notched during his 13-year stint with the franchise. He also expressed how important the friendships he had built during his long tenure with the franchise is to his development as a person, and how much of an honor it was for him to don the Warriors jersey in front of one of the most passionate fanbases for as long as he did.

After losing Klay Thompson in a sign-and-trade with the Dallas Mavericks, the Golden State Warriors have used a complex sign-and-trade to bring back his replacement – sniper Buddy Hield.

Hield receives $18 million in the first two years and a $3 million partial guarantee for 2026-27 as well as a player option for a non-guaranteed fourth year.

The long-distance shooting threat averaged 12.1 points across 84 games for the Indiana Pacers and 76ers last season, after Philadelphia acquired him in a deal at the deadline.

Of note fore Warriors fans – in the history of the NBA, there have been 22 seasons in which a player made at least 270 3-pointers. Nine of them belong to Curry. Two belong to Thompson. And four belong to Hield, more than anyone else in that group besides Curry.

Hield has made 40 percent of his 3-point attempts in the NBA on 7.6 looks per game. Thompson also has averaged 7.6 attempts per game in his career but is slightly more efficient at 41.3 percent from distance.