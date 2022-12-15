By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors’ season has been placed in jeopardy after Stephen Curry suffered what appears to be a serious injury on Wednesday in their loss against the Indiana Pacers. The Dubs are now waiting for the results of Steph’s MRI scans which should determine how long the former back-to-back MVP will be out of action for. Fortunately, Golden State has received a positive update on the Andrew Wiggins front — one that could potentially soften Curry’s injury blow.

The Warriors announced on Thursday that Wiggins has now been cleared to rejoin his team in practice. The All-Star forward was re-evaluated on Thursday, and he’s now set to take a crucial step in his road to recovery from a right adductor injury:

Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to join practices and shootarounds with the team after missing the last 5 games the Warriors have announced. pic.twitter.com/9aUmwsDH9M — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 15, 2022

Andrew Wiggins is still going to sit out Friday’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, which will mark his sixth straight missed game. However, it is clear that the 27-year-old is closing in on his return to action. This comes at an undeniably crucial time for the Warriors with Curry potentially being forced to sit out the next few weeks.

Golden State isn’t in very good shape right now after winning just one out of their last five games. They’re also in the midst of an extended six-game road trip. After Friday’s bout against Joel Embiid and the Sixers, the shorthanded Dubs are then scheduled to play three games in four nights next week against the Toronto Raptors, the New York Knicks, and finally, against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.